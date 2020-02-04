Delhi Assembly Elections: Campaigning hits peak 

Kapil Baisala who opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest site last week has been identified as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi police has given the information. According to police, Kapil and his father joined the AAP in early 2019. DCP, Crime Branch, Rajesh Deo said that his mobile phone has been seized and they have retrieved his WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party.



Earlier, a Court extended by two days police custody of Kapil Baisala after the Delhi Police told it there was a possibility that the incident was a part of a larger conspiracy. The police had sought four-day remand of Baisala, saying the agency only had one day to investigate the matter.

Police said that the time and place of the incident clearly indicate that the incident of using firearms is a part of a larger conspiracy which is to be unearthed. Police said to the court that investigation has revealed that his WhatsApp account was purposely deleted.

With political temperatures rising in Delhi ahead of polling on 8th February, campaigning has reached its crescendo in the national capital. After addressing an election rally in Karkardooma on Monday, PM Modi addressed a gathering in Dwarka on Tuesday. The PM pointed that the capital needs a govt of vision and not a govt of faults. He also underlined that Delhi needs a hindrance free and hate free administration.

BJP President JP Nadda has accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of duping the Delhiites. At the same time he emphasised that PM Modi has given ownership rights of their houses to lakhs of people in Delhi.

Amit Shah Amit Shah said that it not a political war between the parties, instead it has become a war of ideologies.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi PArty released its election manifesto on Tuesday, the election manifesto included promises like 200 free electricity units, cleaner yamuna, pollution free Delhi among others. Added to these, inclusion of patriotism in school curriculum is also mooted in AAP manifesto,,While releasing the manifesto, Delhi Deputy CM, Manish sisodia highlighted that AAP govt if voted to power again will work to make Delhi Pollution free and provide better health facilities to people.However, BJP came down heavily on AAP for not fulfilling the promises made earlier.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at AAP and BJP while addressing an election rally in the national capital.

Congress leader and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh also campaigned for the party in Delhi. However, Congress was dealt with a big jolt ahead of elections when Sameer Dwivedi, son of prominent Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi joined BJP citing the successful development work done by BJP under the leadership of PM Modi. All political parties and their leaders are sweating out hard to win the confidnce of the voters ahead of the polling date.

