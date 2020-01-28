Delhi Assembly Elections: Campaigning gains momentum

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan campaigned for BJP candidate from Moti Nagar assembly constituency Subhash Sachdeva. While, speaking to media, he said, BJP’s victory is certain, people of Delhi want peace, not anarchy and they will give a befitting reply to those who want to create a Shaheen Bagh-like environment in Delhi. Whenever Kejriwal ji wants, the road in Shaheen Bagh will be re-opened.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Gokalpuri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging poor infrastructure in state-run schools of the national capital.

A day after Kejriwal invited Amit Shah to visit Delhi government run schools and witness them first hand, eight Delhi BJP parliamentarians visited different schools.

Through a video on his twitter handle, Amit Shah said that the claims of education revolution being brought by Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi stand exposed.