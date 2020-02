Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as CM on February 16

Arvind Kejriwal has been elected as the leader of the legislative party during the meeting of newly-elected MLAs at the residence of AAP chief & CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal.

He will take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time on 16th February at the historic Ramlila Maidan.

Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.