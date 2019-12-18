Dehradun: LS Speaker Om Birla inaugurates 79th Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies

The presiding officers of all state legislatures are participating in the two-day conference. Among the items on the agenda is the ‘Tenth Schedule to the Constitution and the role of the Speaker’.

Addressing the conference Birla said people of India are very democratic in nature, it was evident as 2019 elections were held with total transparency.

He also shared his experience as a Lok Sabha Speaker and said that effort are put up to follow the parliamentary norms at all costs.

He further said that despite consent or disagreement in Parliament, the aim is to run democracy properly under parliamentary rules.

Speaker also said that zero hour is an important aspect in functioning of parliament.

