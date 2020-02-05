DefExpo 2020: PM Modi stresses on ‘Make in India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the DefExpo, India’s biennial military exhibition that seeks to showcase the potential of the country to become a global defence manufacturing hub.

Delegates from 70 countries and 172 foreign military manufacturers will attend the five-day mega exhibition. many Indian defence firms will also showcase their products at the event.

The 11th edition of DefExpo promises to bring new technologies and solutions on a single platform for defence manufacturing firms from India and abroad.

The main theme of the Expo is ‘India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’ and the focus will be on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and chief of armed forces were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that govt is working earnestly to promote defence manufacturing in the private sector.

Addressing the gathering, he informed of a slew of measures which have been initiated to make it easier for the private industry to have a stake in defence manufacturing including the decision to open up DRDO patents free of cost to Indian pvt manufacturers.

