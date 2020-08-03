Defence Ministry formulates draft Defence Production & Export Promotion Policy 2020

The policy aims to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Scheme.

The DPEPP-2020 is envisaged as overarching guiding document of Defence Ministry to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports.

Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 has marked out clear goals and objectives to be undertaken by the Defence Ministry. First and foremost amongst all is to achieve a turnover of Rs. 1 lakh 75 thousand Crore including an export of Rs. 35 thousand Crore in the Aerospace and Defence goods and services by the year 2025.