Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to give statement on LAC situation

Earlier, on Tuesday, Defence Minister had made a statement in Lok Sabha over the issue. Rajnath Singh had asserted that India remains committed to resolve the current issues in its border areas through peaceful dialogue and consultations.

He said, India believes that mutual respect and mutual sensitivity are the basis for peaceful relations with neighbours.



Defence Minister had said that India wants to resolve the current situation through dialogue. He said, India has been continuously maintaining diplomatic and military engagement with the Chinese side.



Defence minister mentioned that both sides should strictly respect the LAC and asserted that any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo will not be acceptable.

