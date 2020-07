Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Israeli Defence Minister over strengthening defence ties

Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements.

They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting pandemic COVID-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also aid the larger humanitarian cause.

Defenec Minister invited greater participation of Israeli defence companies under new liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime in defence manufacturing.

The two Ministers exchanged views on regional developments. Defence Minister of Israel responded positively to an invitation from Rajnath Singh to visit India at the earliest opportunity.