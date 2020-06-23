Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow

The Office of the Defence Minister in a tweet said that Rajnath Singh was received by Major General Kosenko Vasily Alexandrovich and Indian Ambassador to Russia Dr B Venkatesh Varma.

During the visit, Mr Singh will hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. He will also attend the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

The Victory Parade will be held tomorrow to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the victory in the Second World War.

The Parade is organized to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people.

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu had invited Mr Singh to the Victory Parade, which was originally scheduled on the 9th of May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, a 75- Member Tri-Service Indian Military Contingent has already reached Moscow to participate in the Victory Parade along with Russian contingent and other invited contingents.

The marching contingent taking part in the Victory Day Parade is led by a Major rank officer of the gallant Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.

The Regiment had fought with valour in World War II and has a proud distinction of earning four Battle Honours and two Military Crosses amongst other gallantry awards.

The Indian participation in the Victory Day parade will be a mark of tribute to the great sacrifices made by Russia and other nations in the Second World War, in which Indian soldiers also participated and made supreme sacrifice.

The visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to strengthen the long-standing special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.