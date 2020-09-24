Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with teachers of Bihar

During the interaction Rajnath Singh said that the role of teachers in society is like that of an artist, adding no one can be a better architect of society than a teacher.

During the interaction Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy 2020 corresponds to the needs of the changing India of the 21st century. It has been prepared as per the aspirations of new India. It is the most holistic education policy.

The NEP 2020 has been designed in such a way that improves the learning process of the students in new India thereby making a better future for the country.

On the occasion, the Defence Minister highlighted the steps taken by the Bihar government for the betterment of teachers in the state.

He said around 3 to 4 lakh teachers were recruited in government schools of Bihar since 2005.

15 percent increase in the basic salary of school teachers and librarians appointed since 2006 through Panchayati Raj institutions and urban civic bodies.

The maternity leave of teachers has been increased from the present 135 days to 180 days. Also a new provision for 15 days paternity leave is being made.