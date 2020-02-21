Defence Minister lays foundation stone of Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi Cantt

The new Army headquarters will come up near the Manekshaw Centre and is spread over 39 acres. The multi-storeyed building will be able to accommodate around six thousand personnel and will have all the offices of Army in the complex.

Around 7.5 lakh square meter of the area will be constructed to house the office complex and parking. It is likely to be constructed in five years. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh said, Thal Sena Bhawan will represent the unsung heroes of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for the country. He said, the newly created Chief of Defence Staff, CDS office will also be there.

The Minister said, the new building will also help in addressing vehicular air pollution. Mr Singh said, due to valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces Personnel, India has emerged as a strong nation. A multi-faith prayer was also held during bhoomi pujan for the building.