Defence Minister launches web portal for issue of NOC for power projects & RSEE activities in ITWs & EEZs

The newly developed web portal will facilitate the applicants in submitting their proposals online for seeking Security Clearance from Defence Ministry for undertaking Power Projects and RSEE activities.

Ministry of Defence in a statement said, the Online System will establish an effective, speedy and transparent mechanism to process these proposals. The Ministry had earlier launched a similar portal for grant of NOC for aerial survey.

The Ministry said, it accords security clearances to various Government and private organisations for power projects in areas nearby defence installations and also RSEE activities in the Indian Territorial Waters and Exclusive Economic Zone for applications received through different Ministries.

To ensure ease of business and transparency in issuing NOC for such projects, the Ministry developed the online application portal with the assistance of National e-Governance Division, Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics and National Informatics Centre.

