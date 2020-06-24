Defence Minister: Indo Russia ties are based on special and privileged Strategic Partnership

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Russia to attend the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade, said his visit to Moscow is the first foreign visit of an official delegation from India after the COVID pandemic.

Terming it as a sign of special friendship, Defence Minister said, despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, bilateral relations between Delhi and Moscow have been keeping good contacts at various levels. The Minister said, during the meeting, Indo-Russian defence cooperation was reviewed and plans to further extend it was discussed. Affirming defence relationship as one the important pillars in the relationship between the two countries, Defence Minister informed that Indian proposals have received positive responses from the Russian side.

Raksha Mantri asserted that the traditional friendship between India and Russia remains strong and both countries continue to cooperate on mutual and shared interests. The Defence Minister said, he is looking forward to participating in the 75th Victory Parade wherein an Indian Military contingent will be marching in the Red Square today.

The Minister conveyed greetings to the people of Russia and especially the veterans, who he said, have immensely contributed for the common security of both the nations.

Defence Minister also remembered the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the second world war and said, many of these soldiers were part of the war efforts to provide assistance to the Soviet Army.

The meeting of Indian and Russian Defence Ministers holds high significance in terms of early procurement of S-400 Anti Missile system from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India later this year.