Defence Minister inaugurates Air Force Commander’s conference in Delhi; lauds IAF’s role during COVID-19 pandemic

Addressing the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s conference, Rajnath Singh said IAF’s contribution during the nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy.

The theme of the three day long conference is ‘Indian Air Force in the next decade’.

The commanders would take stock of the current operational scenario and deployments.

The plan of action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade will also be discussed. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Air Chief R K S Bhadauria among others were present.

