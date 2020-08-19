Defence Minister appreciates role of Indian Navy in Operation Samudra Setu

On the first day of the Naval Commanders’ Conference, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also addressed the top Commanders of the Navy. The three-day conference is a biennial conference which was to be held in April but was postponed due to the pandemic. Security in the Indian Ocean amidst the situation at the LAC in Ladhdhak is on the agenda, apart from the Navy’s modernisation. The training of manpower and welfare of personnel will be reviewed.

The Navy ‘s continued focus on Buying Made in India Platforms under Aatmnirbhar Bharat was lauded by the Defence Minister. Regional issues like the oil spill off Mauritius and the Navy’s assistance to littoral nations was also discussed.