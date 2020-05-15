Deependra Singh, 17 year Entrepreneur From Udaipur CEO of Cropnew.

Udaipur : Deependra Singh, a 17 year young Entrepreneur Co-founder and CEO of Cropnew, born on 27 April, 2003. His story began from from bhilwara’s small town Badnor. Deependra Singh is the son of a truck driver Bhawani Singh and mother Prem Kanwar is Indian housewife.

Deepender Singh started his journey at the age of 10 with his computer, which was administered to him by his father in class 6. He studied his from government school of his village. From his mother Prem Knawar’s and Google suggestions he founded Brand Cropnew.

Cropnew is a Udaipur, Rajsthan based Technology Company founded by Deependra Singh and Chandani Rathore. Cropnew’s Subsidiary Cropnew Stal is a Sportswear brand. Cropnew Stal manufacture T-shirts, Shoes in India. But currently the major focus is on trendy T-shirts.