Deepawali being celebrated across country with traditional fervour and gaiety

President Ram Nath Kovind has extended his greetings to his fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali. In a message, the President has said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of our country. He said, the festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity.Ram Nath Kovind expressed the hope that this grand festival of happiness and light will bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Deepawali. In his message, VP Naidu said, celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal, Deepawali signifies the victory of good over evil and reaffirms our belief in the noble ideals and morals of Lord Rama’s life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Diwali. In a tweet, PM Modi expressed hope that this festival will further brightness and happiness. He said, may everyone be prosperous and healthy.