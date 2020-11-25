Deep Depression intensifies into a Cyclonic Storm “NIVAR” over southwest Bay of Bengal—(Cyclone Alert for Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts- Yellow Message)

According to the Cyclone Warning Division/ National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD): (AT 08.30 AM)

The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 05 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic Strom “NIVAR” and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 24th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Forecast track and intensity are given below:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 24.11.20/0530 10.0/83.0 65-75 gusting to 85 Cyclonic Storm 24.11.20/1130 10.1/82.7 75-85 gusting to 95 Cyclonic Storm 24.11.20/1730 10.2/82.4 85-95 gusting to 105 Cyclonic Storm 24.11.20/2330 10.4/81.9 90-100 gusting to 110 Severe Cyclonic Storm 25.11.20/0530 10.9/81.2 100-110 gusting to 120 Severe Cyclonic Storm 25.11.20/1730 11.7/80.0 100-110 gusting to 120 Severe Cyclonic Storm 26.11.20/0530 12.5/79.0 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm 26.11.20/1730 13.5/77.8 50-60 gusting to 70 Deep Depression 27.11.20/0530 14.3/76.9 30-40 gusting to 50 Depression

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 24th to 26th November and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema during 25th to 26th and Telangana during 26th to 27th November, 2020. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over Tamilnadu & Puducherry (Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur & Perabalu districts during 24th and Kadalur, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu to Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal districts during 25th) and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema (Nellore and Chittoor districts) on 25th & 26th and over Telangana on 26th November, 2020.

Sub-Divisions 24 Nov 2020* 25 Nov 2020* 26 Nov 2020* 27 Nov 2020* South Coastal Andhra Pradesh Rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls Rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls Rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Tamilnadu Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places South Interior Karnataka Rainfall at a few places Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places Rayalaseema Rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Telangana Rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy falls Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places Rainfall at many places

(ii) Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph is prevailing over Southwest Bay of Bengal. It would further increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph over the southwest Bay of Bengal from 25 th November morning for subsequent 18 hours.

November morning for subsequent 18 hours. Squally wing speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is prevailing along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast and over Gulf of Mannar. It will gradually increase and becomE 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph along & off coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram & Chengalpattu districts; 80-90 gusting to 100 kmph very likely over Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallaur districts) during forenoon to night of 25 th November, 2020.

80-90 gusting to 100 kmph very likely over Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallaur districts) during forenoon to night of 25 November, 2020. Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph very likely over adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off South Andhra Pradesh (Nellore & Chittoor districts), Gulf of Mannar and along and off districts of south coastal districts of Tamil Nadu during forenoon to night of 25th November, 2020.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition is high over Southwest Bay of Bengal and rough to very rough along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts and over Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become very high over the southwest Bay of Bengal from 24 th November night.

November night. The sea condition would be very high over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts and high along and off south Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts and also over Gulf of Mannar on 25th November, 2020.

(iv) Strom Surge Warning

Tidal wave of about 1m height above the astronomical tide is very likely to inundate the low lying areas of north coastal districts of Tamilnadu & Puducherry near the place of landfall.

(v) Damage expected over and Action suggested over coastal districts of Tamilnadu & Puducherry and adjoining Andhra Pradesh:

Major damage to thatched houses/ huts with possibility of roof tops being blown off and unattached metal sheets may fly.

Damage to power and communication lines.

Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes.

Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of large avenue trees. Severe damage to banana and papaya trees, horticulture and crops & orchards. Large dead limbs blown from trees.

Major damage to coastal crops.

Damage to embankments/ salt pans.

(vi) Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southwest & adjoining west-central & southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 24-25th November.

Fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to the coast and avoid the above sea area.

Coastal hutment dwellers to be moved to safer places. People in affected areas to remain indoors. Movement in motor boats unsafe.

2. Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia

The Deep Depression over Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia moved west-southwestwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 24th November 2020 over the Gulf of Aden and adjoining Somalia near Latitude 11.6°N and Longitude 47.0°E, about 460 km west-northwest of Ras Binnah (Somalia). It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

(i) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Eden and along and off north Somalia coast during next 12 hours and decrease thereafter.

(ii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Gulf of Eden along and off north Somalia coast during next 12 hours and improve thereafter.

(iii) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Eden and along and off north Somalia coast during next 12 hours.

