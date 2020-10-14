Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The Deep Depression over West central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 13th October, 2020 near latitude 16.9°N and longitude 82.5°E, about 120 km nearly south-southwest of Vishakhapatnam, close to (within 25 km) Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 100 km nearly east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh).

Latest observations indicate that the system crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada(near Lat. 17.0°N & Long 82.4° E) between 0630 & 0730 Hrs IST of today, the 13th October 2020, as a Deep Depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

The Deep Depression is being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. As per Radar imageries the rain bands lie along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior Districts. Moderate convection also lies over south Odisha and Telangana.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 13.10.20/0530 16.9/82.5 55-65 gusting to 75 Deep Depression 13.10.20/1130 17.3/81.4 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression 13.10.20/1730 17.6/80.3 35-45 gusting to 55 Depression 13.10.20/2330 17.9/79.2 25-35 gusting to 45 Well marked low

Warnings:

Rainfall warning

13th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day) at isolated places would occur over Telangana; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal & north interior Karnataka, south Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada and heavy falls at isolated places over north Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, south Odisha, south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

14th October 2020:Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy fallsat a few places and Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day)at isolated places would occur over Madhya Maharashtra, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, north interior Karnataka and Marathawada and heavy falls at isolated places over coastal & south interior Karnataka.

(ii) Wind warning

13 th October 2020: Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph very likely to prevailover west central Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 3 hours and gradually decrease thereafter becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during subsequent 06 hours; wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail along and off south Odisha, Tamilnadu & Puducherry coasts and adjoining areas of southwest & northwest Bay of Bengal during next 06 hours and decrease thereafter.

Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts till 13th October noon and over Gulf of Mannar during 13th& 14thOctober 2020.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture intowestcentral, northwest & southwest Bay of Bengal, and along & off Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts till 13th October noon and over Gulf of Mannar during 13th& 14th October 2020.

(v) Damage expected over east & west Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam & Krishna districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Damage to thatched huts. Minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches. Damage to loose / unsecured structures.Some breaches in Kutcha road due to heavy rainfall.

Some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards & drumstick trees and Horticultural crops. Minor damage to coastal agriculture due to salt pray.Minor damage to Kutcha embankments.

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning.