Dedication of new services at ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister for Labour & Employment (I/C) and G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs jointly dedicated new services and equipment at ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad yesterday.

The services and equipment dedicated are:

Innovative Portable Point of Care RTPCR, a user friendly, quick sample processing device for COVID patients. Remote Health Monitoring System – COVID BEEP services to COVID and Non-COVID patients, a comprehensive indigenously developed Physiological Parameter Monitoring System to measure remotely Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Body Temperature, Respiratory Rate and Oxygen Saturation. It is the first of its kind wearable device that gives all parameters simultaneously. Patients simple wear it and the recording are automatically saved in the App and Gateway. The device can be controlled by the doctors remotely for measuring Blood Pressure. COVID safe Incubators for New Born Babies, indigenously developed by modifying existing incubators. Round the clock in-house Dialysis Services with 50 Dialysis Beds: There are about 600 dialysis patients attached to this hospital who were being referred in the past to the private hospitals. During the pandemic, referral and transport has increased the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, with starting of the dialysis services, all ESIC Insured Persons and beneficiaries at Hyderabad will get the dialysis services in-house.

Labour Minister praised the efforts undertaken by ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad to provide its services to Covid-19 patients besides our Insured Workers. So far, this Medical College has tested more than 50,000 COVID samples. Dr Srinivas, Dean, ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad briefed the dignitaries about various facilities available at Medical College and Hospital.

Please share this news







