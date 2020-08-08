Death toll in Rajamala landslide reach 17

He said in a tweet that 50 thousand rupees each would be given to those injured due to the landslide.



As heavy rain continues in Kerala, death toll in the massive landslide that hit Rajamala in Idukki district of Kerala has reached 17. Rescue and search operations restarted this morning for the missing persons, as many are feared to be buried under soil. 54 people are reported to be missing.



Adverse weather is hampering the relief operations. Meanwhile, heavy rain is continuing across the State creating widespread damage. Major rivers are overflowing and low lying regions are flooded in northern and Central Kerala. Met dept predicts very heavy rain in the state during coming days.

