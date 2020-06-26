Death toll in lightning strikes and rain-related incidents across Bihar, UP mounts to 130

Most of the casualties are farmers who were doing agriculture related works in fields. 14 people were killed in Gopalganj while 39 in six districts of Purnea,Nawada , Madhubani, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad and Siwan. Other 53 casualties were reported from 18 districts.

The Met department has forecast heavy rain and lightning in the next three days in different parts of the state. The people have been advised to remain indoors during this period.The state government has appealed to people to take all necessary precautions during turbulent weather.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of four lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased. He has ordered free treatment to injured people.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 persons were killed and 12 others injured due to lightning yesterday. As per the report of the Relief Commissioner of the state, 9 casualties were reported from Deoria district where 6 persons were also injured in incidents of lightning.

Six persons lost their lives in Prayagraj while there are reports of 3 deaths in Ambedkarnagar, 2 in Barabanki and one each death in Kushinagar, Fatehpur, Balrampur and Unnao districts.Those who lost their lives were either working in their farms or had taken shelter under trees during lightning strike.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and has announced ex-gratia of 4 lakhs for the families of the deceased. He also ordered officials to provide proper medical care to the injured and help the families of victims of this natural calamity immediately.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives due to heavy rains and lightning strikes in some districts of Bihar and UP. In a tweet, PM Modi said the state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness.