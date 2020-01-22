Death toll in China’s novel coronavirus rises up to 17

A newly identified strain of coronavirus has killed 17 people in China, with 440 other confirmed infections, health officials in Beijing said on Wednesday, as they expressed concern over its spread during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Currently, the highest number of cases are being reported in Wuhan City. China is trying to deal with this and a large number of people have been kept under health surveillance.

As the pandemic fear grows globally, India is upping the level of alert at its airports in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in China. Passengers arriving from China to India are being thoroughly screened at the airport. Thermal screening has been put in place for passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong at seven airports in the country.

These include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kochi airports. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the airports and the concerned airline companies to implement it strictly. Union Health Ministry to remains in alert mode following outbreak of corona virus. However, the Union Health Secretary said there is no need to panic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR, has said that there is no medicine or vaccine for corona virus. Many a time, the symptoms may away go on their own. But, the good thing is that the country’s laboratories are capable to diagnose it.

The virus is also spreading to other countries. The US has confirmed first case of the virus. The health check-ups have been intensified at the airport there. Besides, one case each has been reported in Korea, Japan and three in Thailand. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has called a meeting to consider declaring an international emergency.

