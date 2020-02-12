Death toll in China cross 1100 from Covid 19

The Death toll in China has crossed 1100 from Covid 19. The World Health Organization had named the Wuhan Corona virus as Covid 19. Government of India is constantly monitoring the situation. One of the three students in kerala who had tested positive has tested negative and has been released from Quarnatine; Also with regards to the quaratined lucury ship Diamond Princess off the Japan coast, two Indian passengers have tested positve for covid 19, they have been shifted to hospital for further treatment, the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the relevant authorities to ensure welfare of INdian nationals on board.

The spread of Corona virus is still looming large all across the world. The situation is worsening in China where the death toll has reached 1110 and more than 44,000 people are affected with the virus.

In Hubei province, 94 more lives have been lost which the maximum number of casualty in any province in China.

It is being belived that this virus began spreading from Wuhan from a market which sells animals.

Japan has quarantined a ship as a containment measure to prevent the virus from spreading. 39 others aboard the ship have been found to be infected. 175 aboard the cruise have been confirmed infected with the virus.

The World Health Organization has said..the official name for the disease caused by the new coronavirus is Covid-19…”co” stood for “corona”, “vi” for “virus” and “d” for “disease”. The virus was first identified in December 2019 in China.

General Motors’ South Korean unit said that it plans to suspend production at one of its factories on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, becoming the latest automaker affected by a Chinese parts shortage stemming from the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Aircraft manufacturers have also been impacted a great deal due to the virus outbreak. Boeing has not received any order since January.



To contain and treat Coronavirus, many companies and organisations in countries including China, France, Germany, US are doing their best to develop a vaccine.

In India, Centre is closely monitoring the situation and co-ordinating with states. Health Ministry is continuously taking stock of the situation and holding review meetings.

