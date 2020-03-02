Death toll from the coronavirus rises to 3,000

The overall toll in mainland China has rising to 2,912. The virus emerged late last year in Hubei in central China, but has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world. United States and Australia reported their first fatalities over the weekend, while infections nearly doubled in the past 48 hours in Italy, Europe’s hardest-hit country.

World Health Organisation Sunday said that the virus appears to particularly hit those over the age of 60 and people already weakened by other illness.