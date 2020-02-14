Death toll from Corona Virus rises to 1500

China and the world continue to grapple with the spread of the virus. In China, the official death toll from the Novel Corona virus outbreak in Hubei province rose by 121 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 1,500.

As per Hubei’s Provincial Health Commission report nearly 5,000 new confirmed cases reported on Thursday.

The total no of confirmed Corona virus cases soared up to 65,000 on national level confirmed by the National Health Commission on Friday.

Japan and the Philippines have1 death case each. Six health workers engaged in the treatment of people affected by the corona virus have also died and more than 1,700 health workers are infected.

China has allocated 80.55 billion yuan to deal with this threat.

Meanwhile, US has promised to help North Korea to fight with corona virus. On the other hand, Indian Embassy in Tokyo in a statement said three Indian crew members on-board Diamond Princess Cruise ship who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities.

Meanwhile, a baby girl was discharged from a Hospital in south China’s Guangdong Province following a family of four who left the hospital on the previous day.

Six patients cured of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pneumonia in east China’s Shanghai City volunteered to donate their plasma for outbreak control…

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee have said that the World Health Organization has given a go-ahead to the Olympic Games after reviewing the situation.

India is working to ‘plug every possible loophole’ to prevent a deadly coronavirus epidemic. India is monitoring the new coronavirus outbreak at the highest level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the high level commitment to duty showcased by Air India and Ministry of Health officials who conducted evacuation operation of the stranded Indians in Wuhan.

The Prime Minister also issued a letter of appreciation to the team members of the evacuation operations.

This letter would be handed over to the crew by Minister of State for Civil Aviation. Air India had conducted emergency evacuation operations from the Wuhan city, which is the epicenter of the widely spreading Novel Corona Virus Flu.