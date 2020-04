Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 273; cases climb to 8,356

Health Ministry data said, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 7,367. As many as 715 people have been cured or discharged and one had migrated.

Maharashtra has the highest number of 1761 cases followed by Delhi with 1069, Tamil Nadu 969 and Rajasthan 700 cases.

Highest number of 127 people have lost lives in Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh has reported 36 deaths, Gujarat 22 and Delhi 19.