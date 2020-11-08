- 1 coal mine of Jharkhand was put up for auction on Day 6 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction.
- The total geological reserves of the mine put up for auction was ~176.33 MT with a PRC of ~4 MTPA.
- The e-auction witnessed strong competition amongst the bidders with the mine attracting good premium over the floor price.
The results for Day 6 are as under:
|S. No.
|Name of the Mine
|State
|PRC (mtpa)
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|Closing Bid Submitted by
|Floor Price (%)
|Final Offer (%)
|Annual Revenue Generated based on PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.)
|1
|Gondulpara
|Jharkhand
|4.00
|176.33
|Adani Enterprises Limited/146820
|4
|20.75
|520.92