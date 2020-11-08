Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Day 6 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

Day 6 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

  • 1 coal mine of Jharkhand was put up for auction on Day 6 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction.
  • The total geological reserves of the mine put up for auction was ~176.33 MT with a PRC of ~4 MTPA.
  • The e-auction witnessed strong competition amongst the bidders with the mine attracting good premium over the floor price.

The results for Day 6 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Floor Price (%) Final Offer (%) Annual Revenue Generated based on PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.)
1 Gondulpara Jharkhand 4.00 176.33 Adani Enterprises Limited/146820 4 20.75 520.92

