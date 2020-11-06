Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Day 4 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

Day 4 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction

  • 2 coal mines (1 in Madhya Pradesh and 1 in Jharkhand) were put up for auction on Day 4 of  Commercial Coal Mine Auction.
  • The total geological reserves of the mines put up for auction are ~83.63 MT with a cumulative PRC of ~1.4 MTPA.
  • The e-auction witnessed strong competition amongst the bidders with both the mines attracting good premiums over the floor price.

The results for Day 4 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Floor Price (%) Final Offer (%) Annual Revenue Generated based on PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.)
1 Rajhara North (Central & Eastern) Jharkhand 0.75 20.27 FAIRMINE CARBONS PRIVATE LIMITED/149447 4 23.00 119.14
2 Sahapur East Madhya Pradesh 0.70 63.36 Chowgule and Company Private Limited/148516 4 41.00 142.51

 

