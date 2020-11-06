- 2 coal mines (1 in Madhya Pradesh and 1 in Jharkhand) were put up for auction on Day 4 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction.
- The total geological reserves of the mines put up for auction are ~83.63 MT with a cumulative PRC of ~1.4 MTPA.
- The e-auction witnessed strong competition amongst the bidders with both the mines attracting good premiums over the floor price.
The results for Day 4 are as under:
|S. No.
|Name of the Mine
|State
|PRC (mtpa)
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|Closing Bid Submitted by
|Floor Price (%)
|Final Offer (%)
|Annual Revenue Generated based on PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.)
|1
|Rajhara North (Central & Eastern)
|Jharkhand
|0.75
|20.27
|FAIRMINE CARBONS PRIVATE LIMITED/149447
|4
|23.00
|119.14
|2
|Sahapur East
|Madhya Pradesh
|0.70
|63.36
|Chowgule and Company Private Limited/148516
|4
|41.00
|142.51