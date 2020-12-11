Day 3 of IMC culminates into Future of Digital Communication

India Mobile Congress 2020 culminated today, providing a glimpse into the future of digital communications through its profound, conferences, plenary sessions, exhibitions and live demonstrations. With an overarching theme of ‘Inclusive Innovation: Smart, Secure, Sustainable’, the third day beheld key note speeches and panels on thought-provoking topics viz. ‘Enterprises Connect – Smart, Secure, Sustainable’; ‘5G Policies and Spectrum – Spectrum and Regulatory Policies Impacting the Mobile Revolution in India’; ‘Open RAN – Revolutionizing the Open Access Network from Procurement to Performance’; ‘Make In India, Make for World’; ‘Shaping Sustainable Digital Future through Telecom and Technology’; ‘SDN + NFV – Building Smarter Networks for Resilience and Efficiency’; and ‘OTT and Content Play – Futureproofing OTT for India’.

Deliberating on the importance of supporting cloud services in a big way and drawing cues from the models implemented in the developed countries, the first session was themed around ‘Enterprise Connect – Smart, Secure, Sustainable.’ The session was attended by industry giants like STL; Intel Corporation; Ciena Corporation; KPMG India; Fortinet; Tech Mahindra; Ribbon Communications; Bharti Airtel Communication and Vi.

Likewise, the second session discussed on how policies need to evolve and its impact on future of telco’s growth. Themed on first session was themed around ‘Enterprise Connect – Smart, Secure, Sustainable.’ , the session witnessed participation from DoT, TRAI, Facebook, Bharti Airtel limited, STL, Reliance Jio and Ericsson. The session was moderated by Shobhit Agarwal, KPMG.

The following conference had dialogues and discussions around some very technical aspects, themed on ‘Open RAN – Revolutionizing the Open Access Network from Procurement to Performance’. Moderated by Purushotham KG, Head Telecommunications and Partner, KPMG, the conference was attended by industry players viz. Mavenir, Red Hat, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, Vi, CommScope Inc. and Facebook.

Expanding the horizons of PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the third day held a session on ‘Make in India, Make for world’. The session was attended by the Additional Secretary to the PM, Nitin Bansal, Ericsson; Amit Marwah, Nokia Corporation; Harish Krishnan, Cisco System Inc.; JS Deepak, STL; Mr Sudhir Pillai, Corning Incorporated India. The session was moderated by Chaitanya Gogineni, KPMG.

Moving ahead, laying the ground work for a robust future of telecommunications services, network and connectivity, the event hosted four more comprehensive and detailed discussions on the topics Shaping Sustainable Digital Future through Telecom and Technology’; ‘SDN + NFV – Building Smarter Networks for Resilience and Efficiency’; and ‘OTT and Content Play – Futureproofing OTT for India’.

The marquee event themed around, ‘Inclusive Innovation: Smart, Secure, Sustainable’ concluded with the resolve to be back again in a much bigger way, next year. Echoing the grand success of its all three instalments, IMC has established itself as a premium platform for global and local stakeholders in the sector, to collaborate in the cause of exploring opportunities and leveraging possibilities, with specific focus on South and South-East Asia.

Mr. Amar Mandhyan, Director, Technical Sales, CommScope, said, “The positive impact the Open RAN ecosystem will have on the telecommunications industry in the coming years cannot be overstated. As telecom service providers are eager to deploy 5G, Open RAN can play a critical role in accelerating the availability of 5G across various deployment models and strategies. It promotes a sustainable, innovative, open, secure, diverse and innovative supply chain for advanced wireless technologies, which will encourage the adoption of next-generation applications and services that enable new businesses models and revenue streams.”

Anku Jain, MD MediaTek India, said “As we near the end of the three-day IMC 2020, MediaTek congratulates the government and COAI on creating a great platform where all industry leaders and telecom sector stakeholders came together to share their insights and thought leadership on various facets of the sector. It has been an immersive and thought-provoking conference, and as the 5G partner for IMC, MediaTek is keen on driving innovative inclusion going ahead.” India Mobile Congress – India’s largest digital technology event and the biggest international tech conference in South Asia, witnessed an overwhelming participation from global industry behemoths deliberating on subjects such as, international best practices in the realm of digital transformation, burgeoning exponential technologies, dire need of viable regulatory frameworks, smart devices and a smarter world, cyber-security, environmentally sustainable, inclusive futuristic technology, etc.

Please share this news







