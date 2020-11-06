Daily COVID-19 positivity rate continues to stay below 3000 mark in Tamil Nadu

As per the daily official bulletin, a total of 2370 persons tested positive for the disease across the state.

Chennai stayed below the thousand mark for the nineteenth day running recording 612 cases followed by Coimbatore with 222 and Thiruvallur with 143.

27 deaths were reported today including 13 in Chennai and 2 each in Coimbatore, Erode and Dindigul taking the state’s total tally to 11,299.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of November 6 stands at 7,39,147.

2402 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,08,846.