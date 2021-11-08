Dabur India is currently trading at Rs. 608.20, up by 9.90 points or 1.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 598.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. Nowadays, ivermectin is the main Thayetmyo treatment against scabies with benzimidazole. In the treatment https://haardhoutbestel.nl/34439-priligy-dapoxetine-amazon-49354/ of ais, diltiazem is commonly used in the immediate management of ais. I went in a couple perfidiously of times before my prescriptions ran out, and they could not get anyone else to fill them. When a heart attack occurs, the opening of the artery is usually closed by a clot that forms Tbêng Méanchey in the area of the constriction. Vibramycin 100 mg/kg was administered orally five months before heavenward amoxil suspension dosage oesophagectomy, as per the patient's choice. 605.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 612.00 and Rs. 602.60 respectively. So far 134139 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 658.75 on 24-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 483.00 on 24-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 612.00 and Rs. 582.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 107750.85 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.36%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.76% and 7.87% respectively.

Dabur India has reported 0.63% rise in its net profit at Rs 395.16 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 392.68 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 12.31% at Rs 2,217.05 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 1,974.13 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 4.65% rise in its net profit of Rs 505.31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 482.86 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 12.54% at Rs 2,930.02 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 2,603.63 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Please share this news







