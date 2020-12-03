Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over southwest Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts: Yellow Message)

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past six hoursand lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 240 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 470 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 650 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India).

It is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast, close to north of Trincomalee during evening/night of 2nd December as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning.

The Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon of 3rd December. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4th December as a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.

Forecast track and intensity are given below:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 02.12.20/0530 8.4/83.4 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 02.12.20/1130 8.7/82.4 75-85 gusting to 95 Cyclonic Storm 02.12.20/1730 9.0/81.3 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm 02.12.20/2330 9.1/80.7 80-90 gusting to 100 Cyclonic Storm 03.12.20/0530 9.2/80.2 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 03.12.20/1730 9.1/79.2 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 04.12.20/0530 8.9/78.4 70-80 gusting to 90 Cyclonic Storm 04.12.20/1730 8.5/77.4 65-75 gusting to 85 Cyclonic Storm 05.12.20/0530 8.1/76.4 55-65 gusting to 75 Deep Depression

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated Extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamilnadu(Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on 2nd and 3rdDecember, 2020; over south Kerala(Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta andAlappuzah) on 3rd December and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamilnadu on 2nd& 4th December 2020 and south Kerala on 3rd& 4th December, 2020.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe&Karaikal and north Kerala on 2nd& 3rd December, isolated heavy rainfall on 4th December.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 2nd& 03rdDecember and over Lakshadweep on 03rd& 4thDecember, 2020.

Sub-Divisions 02 Dec 2020* 03 Dec 2020* 04 Dec 2020* South Tamilnadu Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy fall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy fall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places North Tamilnadu, Puducherry &Karaikal Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy fall at isolated places South Kerala Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy fall at isolated places Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places North Kerala &Mahe Rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places with heavy fall at isolated places South Coastal Andhra Pradesh Rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places Rainfall at a few places Lakshadweep Rainfall at most places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very falls at isolated places Rainfall at most places with heavy to very falls at isolated places

(ii) Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph prevails over southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coast. It is very likely to increase becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph fro afternoon for subsequent 12 hours. It will gradually decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and along and off south Tamilnadu coast ( Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi andRamanathapuram districts ) and south Kerala coast ( Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzah districts ) from 2 nd December forenoon. It will gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from 2 nd December evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 3 rd December forenoon for subsequent 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

) and south Kerala coast ( ) from 2 December forenoon. It will gradually increase becoming 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from 2 December evening and 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from 3 December forenoon for subsequent 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 3rd December morning for next 48 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea conditions is very rough to high over southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast and the same will continue till night of 3 rd December morning and gradually improve thereafter.

December morning and gradually improve thereafter. It will be rough to very rough over Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar,along & off south Tamilnadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coast on 2 nd and very rough to high on 3 rd and 4 th December.

and very rough to high on 3 and 4 December. Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Seaduring 3rd – 5th December.

(iv) Fishermen warning

Total suspension of fishing operation during 2 nd to 5 th December over the areas as mentioned below.

of fishing operation over the areas as mentioned below. Fishermen are advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off east Sri Lanka coast from 2ndto 3rdDecember; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamilnadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from 2ndto 4thDecember, over Lakshadweep-Maldives area & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from 3rdto 5thDecember.

The system is under continuous surveillance and the concerned state governments arebeing informed regularly.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system