Cyclone Nisarga weakens into deep depression; NDRF starts relief & rehabilitation work

As per the  India Meteorological Department prediction The cyclone weakened into a deep depression and further the Deep Depression over interior Maharashtra moved northeastwards and lay centred about 70 km east of Nasik (Maharashtra), now it is likely to weaken into a  Depression during next few hours. 

As soon cyclone weakened NDRF team started relief and rehabilitation work. 

Overall the worst has passed and the cyclone situation was well-negotiated because of timely preparations and coordination between central and state heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Maharashtra. 

Fishermen advised not to venture into East-Central and northeast Arabian sea.

