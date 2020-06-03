Cyclone Nisarga: Indian Navy ready to respond to any requirement

Western Naval Command has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief and rescue in the event of excessive rainfall.



In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Naval Area will be on standby with 5 flood rescue teams and 3 diving teams throughout the monsoon season.



Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar Naval Area, the Goa Naval Area as well as Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Areas. The respective area and station commanders are in touch with the state authorities, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to be able to respond to a crisis in the shortest possible time.

