Cyclone Nisarga: IMD issues warning for heavy rain in Maharashtra and Gujarat

Coast Guard ship’s and Aircraft continue to advice and relay weather warning to the fishermen and merchant vessels out at sea off the coast of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat. Besides weather cautioning, the Coast Guard ship’s are also engaged in shepherding the fishing boats to safety.

In Gujarat, the deep depression formed in the eastern Arabian sea is moving northwards and is located at 670 kilometres from Surat at present. It is expected to hit the south Gujarat coast by tomorrow. Heavy downpour accompanied by gusty winds is expected in coastal districts of south Gujarat in two days.

State officials said, all the precautionary measures are kept in place and more than 100 coastal villages of South Gujarat and Saurashtra have been kept on high while the evacuation process is also underway in some parts of the state.