Cyclone Amphan: PM announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for WB, Rs 500 crore for Odisha

The Centre will provide 1,000 crore rupees advance financial assistance to West Bengal for post-Amphan restoration work. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this at Bashirhat in North 24 Paraganas District of West Bengal after an administrative meeting to assess the extent of damages caused by the supper cyclonic storm.

Prime Minister also announced two lakh rupees compensation to the families of the each victims killed in the storm-related incidents. He also informed that a Central team will also arrive in the state soon to assess the damages. Accompanying the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Prime Minister made an aerial survey at cyclone hit areas of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee jointly made an aerial survey at cyclone-ravaged areas in North and South 24 Paraganas districts of West Bengal . About 45 minutes long aerial survey both the leaders experienced the large scale devastation at Minakha, Namkhana, Hingalgunj, Gosaba, Bashirhat and vast areas of Sundarbans caused by Amphan.

Later at the administrative meeting at Bashirhat in North 24 Paraganas District the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee submitted a preliminary report to the Prime Minister on the extent of damages and demanded appropriate Cental help for reconstruction work. The Prime Minister assured CM Banerjee all kinds of Central helps to the state as demanded. The President Ramnath Kovind also expressed sorrow over huge loss of lives and properties in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an advance financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for cyclone-battered Odisha. The Prime Minister made the announcement after an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’. After the aerial survey, he held a review meeting with Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Prime Minister also announced rupees 2 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of the dead and rupees 50000 for the injured.



Prime Minister assured of every possible help by the Centre ensuring quick relief. He said, assistance will be provided for long-term rehabilitation measures after getting a detailed report from the state government.



Prime Minister toured districts such as Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj for about 90 minutes. Expressing his deep concern over the loss of lives and property, Mr. Modi said the country has already been battling a global pandemic in the form of corona virus and the potential danger posed by the super cyclone in some parts of the country was really worrying. He said, the well established processes in Odisha to face such natural calamities saved many lives.



He was accompanied by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhary along with other senior officials.