Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours

Weatherman said, the cyclone is likely to move northwards slowly and then re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands on Wednesday.

Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from Monday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts till Thursday. Those who were out in the sea had been asked to return to the coasts.

As many as 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Odisha and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, four districts in Odisha have been put on high , while has been sounded in eight other districts due to cyclone Amphan.

In a press briefing, Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha Pradeep Kumar Jena discussed the State’s preparedness regarding the impending cyclone which is likely to affect Odisha’s coast. The collectors of four districts Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapada have been asked to stay and take all necessary preventive measures.

Evacuation centers have also been identified. NDRF teams have been deployed in these districts. Additionally, a warning has also been issued to Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Jajpur districts.

According to IMD, These districts are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places from the evening of May 18 to May 20. During this time the fishermen in Odisha have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.