Cyclone Amphan intensifies in Bay of Bengal, ports raise cautionary signal 4 in Bangladesh

In the coming few days, the cyclone is likely to cause heavy rain, flooding, storm surge and strong wind in parts of Bangladesh, Myanmar and India. The exact direction of the storm remains uncertain but Bangladesh Met department has cautioned its sailors and fishermen not to venture into the sea.

According to the special weather bulletin issued by Meteorological Department of Bangladesh on Sunday at 6 a.m. the cyclonic storm Amphan was centred 1345 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1280 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1275 km south-southwest of Mongla port And 1255 Km South-Southwest of Pyra Port. It is likely to intensify and move in a north-westerly direction, said the bulletin.

Local warning signal 4 was hoisted at maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Pyra. Signal 4 signifies that the port is threatened by storm but danger is not yet so big to take any extreme precaution.

The Met Department has advised all the fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and deep sea to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.