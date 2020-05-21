Cyclone Amphan crosses Bangladesh coastline, 4 dead

According to the latest weather report issued by the Met Department of Bangladesh on Thursday morning, the cyclone was centred over Satkhira and adjoining areas and lay at Jhenaidah at midnight on Wednesday. It is moving in North-northeasterly direction and likely to weaken gradually.

The Cyclone Amphan had weakened slightly as it crossed the Bangladesh Coast. It recorded a wind speed of over 150 kilometres per hour in the coastal town of Satkhira in southern Bangladesh. Almost all the coastal districts of the country experienced heavy rain and strong wind since Wednesday afternoon.

In Dhaka, it has been raining since evening on Wednesday.

Under the impact of the Cyclone, low lying areas were flooded, trees uprooted and houses damaged.

Many rivers in the country were flowing above the danger mark due to water surge caused by the Cyclone. The Meghna, Bhola, Baleshwar, Bishkhali and Paira rivers were flowing above the danger mark at several points in Patuakhali, Barguna and Bagerhat.

Electricity supply was disrupted in most of the South Western region of Bangladesh. Most of the areas of Barishal and Khulna division have had no electricity supply since Wednesday noon.

Four deaths due to Cyclone have been reported so far.

Large number of temporary houses were uprooted under the impact of the cyclone. Details about damage of life and property are still coming from various parts of the coastal districts.

The government undertook the biggest evacuation exercise in the history of Bangladesh as it moved more than 24 lakh people and 5 lakh cattle from the Coastal areas to the cyclone shelters. The government agencies in the affected regions like Mongla Port Authority, Bangladesh Coast Guard and fire services have taken up the post cyclone rescue and search mission in the affected areas.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the government, the Bangladesh Airforce has prepared six transport aircraft and 29 helicopters for disaster management activities.

The Health Department told the media agency UNB on Wednesday that 1,933 medical teams are working to ensure health services during cyclone Amphan.