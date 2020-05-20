Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh’s Mongla, Pyra port raise highest warning signal

The Chattogram and Cox’s bazar ports will continue to hoist danger signal 6. The Met department in its latest bulletin released at 6 a.m. on Wednesday said that the cyclone is likely to move in a North-Northeasterly direction and may cross West Bengal- Bangladesh border near Sundarbans during afternoon or evening of May 20.

In the latest special weather bulletin released in the morning on Wednesday, the Met Department said that the cyclone Amphan is now centred about 565 kilometre Southwest of Chattogram port, 545 kilometre Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 390 kilometre Southwest of Mongla port and 410 kilometre Southwest of Payra port.

The Met department warned that low lying areas of coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Bhola, Barisal, Noakhali, Chattogram among others and their off shore islands are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 10-15 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

These areas are also likely to experience wind speed upto 140-160 kilometres per hour with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm.

The Met department has instructed all the boats and trawlers over the North bay and deep sea to take shelter immediately and not venture into the sea till further notice.

In the meanwhile, evacuation of people from the Coastal areas of Bangladesh continues. Government has under taken massive preparations to tackle super cyclonic storm Amphan in the coastal belts of Khulna, Feni, Noakhali ,Satkhira, Bagerhat Patuakhali, Laxmipur and Barguna districts.

According to the government, the evacuation process for 20 lakh people to more than 12 thousand cyclone shelters will be completed this morning. State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman told media on Tuesday night that district administration of Khulna, Barisal and Chattogram division are evacuating people to cyclone shelters keeping in mind the social distancing in view of the Corona pandemic.

Medical teams, relief workers and volunteers are working in the 19 districts of Bangladesh likely to be affected by the Cyclone.

People from the offshore islands called Char are most vulnerable due to Cyclone. More than 70 thousand have been brought to the cyclone shelters at mainland of Bhola. In other areas also evacuation of people from Chars is continuing.

Amphan is the first super cyclone to hit the region in more than 20 year the after the 1999 cyclone.