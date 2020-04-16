Cycling race Tour de France postpones in wake of Coronavirus

The world’s most famous cycling race Tour de France has been postponed in the wake of Corona virus pandemic. The French newspapers reported that the three-week race was set to start on 27th of June in the Riviera city of Nice has been set for August. This year’s event has 21 stages, with the longest of them stretching 218 kilometres (135 miles).

The decision came after French President Emmanuel Macron announced in his speech to the nation that all public events with large crowds have been cancelled until at least mid-July. The last time the Tour was not held was in 1946, with the nation still emerging from World War-II. It was also stopped during World War-I.