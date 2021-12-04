CyberTech Systems and Software makes further investment of $500,000 in Spatialitics

CyberTech Systems and Software has made a further Cash Remittance – EEFC of $500,000 in Spatialitics LLC, USA (‘Spatialitics’), wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Spatialitics specializes in providing Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms. It is a cloud software business founded with the sole aim of disrupting an organization’s decision-making process, and offering a fresh perspective on mining business insights from enterprise data.

CyberTech Systems and Software delivers SAP digitalization and next-generation spatial (GIS) analytics solutions.