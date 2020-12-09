Curtain Raiser of India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020

Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan presided over the Curtain Raiser event of India International Science Festival (IISF) – 2020, today on at Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), a DRDO laboratory at Leh-Ladakh. The event was organized as a virtual conference.

India International Science Festival (IISF) is celebrated every year to promote Science and Technology and demonstrate how science could lead India towards a developed nation within a short span of time. The aim is to engage public with science and celebrate the joy of science and show the ways how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) provide us with the solutions to improve our lives.

Dr Harsh Vardhan in his address via online media, briefed the audience about the importance and relevance of celebrating this festival and asked all the stakeholders to promote and make science and technology reach every remote location of the country. He further emphasized the importance of S&T in realizing the theme of

6th IISF to “make India self reliant and contribute in global welfare”. He also congratulated DIHAR for it’s contribution towards improving the agro-animal development of Ladakh region.

Lt Governor of Ladakh UT, R K Mathur in his address briefed about the role of Science & Technology to improve the socio-economic standard of population as well as it’s inherent capacity to reach every corner of the country, irrespective of challenging physical boundaries. He further said that this is relevant for Ladakh region’s life, where the prevailing harsh environment throws greater challenge for sustenance of humans and animal. He stated that S&T has immensely helped to make life in Ladakh more comfortable for general public and remunerative for the local farmers. In this area contributions of DIHAR are commendable.

JamyangTsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament Ladakh in his address appreciated the contributions of DIHAR in developing suitable technologies to increase the availability of vegetable diversity in Ladakh and said that endeavors of utilizing the potential of S&T has to be disseminated in various other domains and far flung locations.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, DD R&D & Chairman DRDO sent his wishes to the organisers and the scientific community for this large festival of science and technology. Dr AK Singh, DG (Life Sciences) in DRDO emphasized upon strengthening S&T to find local solutions to the prevailing local problems.

The event witnessed participation via online media from diverse areas like administration, policy, education, agriculture, entrepreneurship and students.