Curfew imposed after homeguard , family & neighbor test positive in Udaipur

Udaipur : Curfew was imposed in some areas under Surajpole police station after four members of a family were tested positive for COVID-19 in Udaipur on Thursday. First a 30-year old homeguard resident of Helawadi in Kanji-ka-hata inside the walled city was tested positive on wednesday late night. Authorities swung into action and took 11 of his family members to hospital past midnight who were screened and by evening, four of them were tested positive of the virus.

“The home guard’s 30 year old wife, 45 year old mother and 26 year old male cousin too have been tested positive while his neighbour who is a 40 year old male too has been found infected” said CMHO Dinesh Kharadi. The homeguard was symptomatic and suffered from fever and cough and his father too depicted similar symptoms. Tension was palpable when the medical teams reached around 1.15 am and the rapid response team took the homeguard and his father to the corona ward of the super specialty block and admitted them and later the other family members too were shifted to the hospital. Looking at the densely populated congested lanes and walls of each house connected to one another, the tension has increased and hence it was decided to screen everyone in the periphery of 5 km area of the positive tested family.

The CMHO said that the homeguard was last deployed at the UIT office and he had even distributed grocery items to many people. In such a case the history of close contacts could be a long one. SImiliarly, his wife and mother are said to be sanitation workers and hence the medical department sought the history of all the close people who came in contact with the women. The administration has contained the Helawadi area while the medical department launched a marathon screening of people in the dense locality. With the five new positive cases reported on thursday, Udaipur is feared to fall in the red zone and the number of positive cases has touched 20.