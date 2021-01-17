Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurates two excavation Sites in Jabalpur

Minister of State (IC) for Culture & Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel today inaugurated excavations Sites at Karanbel Tripuri (site 1) and Tewar (site 2) in District Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh. During the ceremony the Minister took part in traditional Pooja and also planted a tree.

While visiting the Karanbel Tripuri the Minister desired to construct an interpretation center at the site for the upkeep of all the antiquities lying in open in agricultural fields and in the houses of villagers. During the tour of the site Patel visited villagers home also.

During inspection of site 2 at Tewar the Minister instructed to conserve ancient Baodi and also to keep sculptures in safe custody at Excavation camp. This was the first visit of the Minister to the newly created Jabalpur Circle of Archeological Survey of India. The Minister assured all assistance for the smooth functioning of ASI’s Jabalpur Circle.

Jabalpur Circle of Archeological Survey of India was created in August 2020 along with new circles in Trichy, Jhansi, Meerut, Hampi, Raiganj and Rajkot.

Superintendent Archeologist of Jabalpur Circle Sujeet Nayan along with other ASI staff was also present during the visit.

