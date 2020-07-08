Culture Minister plants trees in Delhi to mark Sankalp Parv

The Minister said that rising to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Culture Ministry is celebrating Sankalp Parva from 28th June to 12th July. He said Ministry expects all its Subordinate Offices, Academies, attached Institutions and affiliated Institutions to plant trees in its campus or in the surroundings wherever it is possible.



He added that the Ministry recommends to plant five trees which have been identified by Prime Minister Modi and which represent the herbal heritage of our country. These trees are Bargad, Awla, Peepal, Ashok and Bel. The Minister will plant trees at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Please share this news







