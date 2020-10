Culture and Tourism Minister takes part in 77th Anniversary of formation of Azad Hind Government at Red Fort

Azad Hind Fauz veterans, 99-year old Naik Lalti Ram and 101- year old Sepoy Parmanand Yadav and family Members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beginning the tradition of commemorating the anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government.

Patel said, the Nation will celebrate the 75th year of Independence in 2022 and also the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.