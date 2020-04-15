CSIR’s CECRI helping people through scientific service in mitigating COVID-19

CSIR-CECRI has prepared series of lab made PPEs that include Hand sanitizer solutions, as per the WHO recommendations, hand wash solutions using coconut oil and Sodium hypochlorite based disinfectant solutions.



These solutions were packed in containers, printed for instructions to use and distributed to the needy organizations at free of cost. So far, around 350 Litres of Hand sanitizers, 250 Litres of Hand wash solutions and 1000 Litres of Hypo-disinfectants have been distributed. The beneficiaries include Karaikudi Municipal Corporation, Devakottai Municipal Corporation, Sivaganga Govt. Medical College Hospital, Govt. Hospital at Karaikudi, SP office in Sivaganga and other police stations in and around Karaikudi.



CECRI plans to continue this distribution till the COVID-19 situation restores to normalcy. CECRI has recently started offering digital training of making face masks by interested rural women to help them as well as to cater to the needs of their neighborhood. On the other hand, 3D printed face shield with reusable options has been in-house printed and gifted to the Dispensary staff of CSIR-CECRI to protect them effectively from sneeze, cough and aerosol communication of the patients.



CECRI is tying up with industry to scale up the mass production and has partnered with a company 3D Lycan, Bangalore for Face Shield. CECRI is also transferring its own technology of electrochemical synthesis of hypo-chlorite (Disinfectant). This is transferred to an interested MSME for its mass production and supply as disinfectant spray for its wider deployment in public places and hospitals. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Wednesday, released fresh guidelines for the COVID-19 lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with fine. A decision will be taken on easing restrictions in some places after April 20.

