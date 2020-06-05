CSIR with AIM to promote culture of innovation, entrepreneurship in various sectors

In this regard, a letter of intent was signed today between CSIR and Niti Aayog. These two organizations joined hands to support world class start-ups through CSIR incubators under Atal Innovation mission initiatives and working together on new models of innovation including setting up of CSIR Innovation Parks.

Both organization will work in tandem to stimulate innovation and research in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises industry in collaboration with ARISE initiative of AIM.

This initiative works to stimulate innovation and research in the MSME industry. CSIR is working with MSME to provide technical solutions to the industries.

These two organizations shall also collaborate in creating problem solving mind-set across schools in India through close cooperation between Atal Tinkering Labs and Jigyasa. Atal Tinkering Laboratories that have been working to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds and CSIR’s JIGYASA a student-scientist connect program where more than three lakhs students across the country have been exposed to science and technology.

This will enhance the opportunities for students and stimulate their scientific thinking and temperament.